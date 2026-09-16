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Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca

Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez

Shakira and Maluma have aslo sent fans into a frenzy after teasing their latest musical 'Agua' reunion.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Maluma welcomes second baby boy

Maluma has sparked fan fever and sent the internet buzzing after announcing the arrival of his second child with girlfriend Susana Gomez, welcoming a baby boy named Orion London Gomez as he embraces another chapter of fatherhood.


The 32-year-old Colombian singer and actor shared the joyful news on Instagram this week, revealing that he and Gomez are now parents to their newborn son. The new arrival marks another major milestone for Maluma, who has been open about how becoming a father has transformed his life.


Maluma previously reflected on the impact fatherhood has had on him. “Everything changed. And I love it,” Maluma said, describing his new outlook on life.


The “Hawái” singer also spoke about wanting to set an example for his daughter and prioritize his health so he can be there for his children.

“For Paris, nothing is impossible,” he said. “You have to lead by example.”


Maluma previously announced the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post, revealing that Paris Londoño Gomez was born March 9.

“Susana... Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a father, I will never forget that moment,” he wrote at the time, expressing his love for his growing family.


Furthermore, in recent days Shakira and Maluma have also sent fans into a frenzy after teasing their latest musical reunion along with a steamy social media post hinting that their fourth collaboration, “Agua,” which means "Water" is on the way.


The announcement quickly set social media buzzing. Shakira appears in a white lace dress, while Maluma sits in a chair and looks up at her, creating a glamorous and mysterious mood that has fans speculating about the song’s sound and video.


Their reunion marks another chapter in the long-running musical partnership between two of Colombia’s biggest global stars. Their first major collaboration, “Chantaje,” arrived in 2016 and became a massive Latin pop hit, spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

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