Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez

Maluma has sparked fan fever and sent the internet buzzing after announcing the arrival of his second child with girlfriend Susana Gomez, welcoming a baby boy named Orion London Gomez as he embraces another chapter of fatherhood.
The 32-year-old Colombian singer and actor shared the joyful news on Instagram this week, revealing that he and Gomez are now parents to their newborn son. The new arrival marks another major milestone for Maluma, who has been open about how becoming a father has transformed his life.
Maluma previously reflected on the impact fatherhood has had on him. “Everything changed. And I love it,” Maluma said, describing his new outlook on life.
The “Hawái” singer also spoke about wanting to set an example for his daughter and prioritize his health so he can be there for his children.
“For Paris, nothing is impossible,” he said. “You have to lead by example.”
Maluma previously announced the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post, revealing that Paris Londoño Gomez was born March 9.
“Susana... Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a father, I will never forget that moment,” he wrote at the time, expressing his love for his growing family.
Furthermore, in recent days Shakira and Maluma have also sent fans into a frenzy after teasing their latest musical reunion along with a steamy social media post hinting that their fourth collaboration, “Agua,” which means "Water" is on the way.
The announcement quickly set social media buzzing. Shakira appears in a white lace dress, while Maluma sits in a chair and looks up at her, creating a glamorous and mysterious mood that has fans speculating about the song’s sound and video.
Their reunion marks another chapter in the long-running musical partnership between two of Colombia’s biggest global stars. Their first major collaboration, “Chantaje,” arrived in 2016 and became a massive Latin pop hit, spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.