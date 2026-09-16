Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone

The Foreign Office said that despite multiple warnings, the Indian vessel continued its irresponsible maneuvers.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly protested an alleged violation of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by the Indian naval vessel INS Kolkata.





According to the Foreign Office, the Pakistan Navy has been conducting 'Sea Spark 26' exercises in Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone since September 1. On September 7, an Indian naval vessel and a helicopter deployed on it have repeatedly attempted to enter the area where the Pakistan Navy’s exercises were being conducted.





The Foreign Office said the INS Kolkata carried out dangerous and provocative maneuvers near Pakistani naval vessels. It said the Indian actions were not part of a routine deployment but constituted a violation of the 1991 bilateral agreement.





The Foreign Office said that despite multiple warnings, the Indian vessel continued its irresponsible maneuvers. On September 15, the INS Kolkata made a dangerous turn and collided with the PNS Hunain. According to the Foreign Office, the PNS Hunain attempted to avoid the collision, but the two vessels still made contact. Following the incident, the INS Kolkata increased its speed and left the area.





The Foreign Office described the Indian naval vessel’s actions as highly provocative and said they could have triggered a serious crisis. It added that the Pakistan Navy’s professional and responsible conduct prevented the situation from escalating further.





The Foreign Office said Pakistan views the alleged violations by the Indian Navy with grave concern and accused India of attempting to escalate the matter diplomatically by distorting the facts. It said the Indian actions reflected a deliberate attempt to undermine regional peace.





Pakistan called on India to comply with bilateral agreements and act responsibly. The Foreign Office also urged Indian authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from happening again. Pakistan made clear that its current level of restraint should not be taken for granted in the face of future Indian provocations.