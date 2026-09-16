Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026

Industry experts described the record export earnings as Pakistan's potential.

Pakistan’s IT sector started FY27 on a strong note, with monthly exports jumping 17% year over year (YoY) to $394 million in August, despite a 6% month-on-month decline linked mainly to fewer working days.





IT exports during 2MFY27 stood at US$811mn, while on a TTM basis, the value reached US$4.7bn, reflecting a 21% YoY growth from US$3.9bn in the same period last year. Net IT exports (exports less imports) during the month were US$336mn in Aug-26, up 10% YoY.

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Under the “Uraan Pakistan” national economic plan, the government has also set an FY29 target of US$10bn IT exports This implies a target CAGR of 28.4% till FY29.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's information technology (IT) exports climbed to a record $4.600 billion in fiscal year 2025-26, extending the sector's strong growth trajectory and reinforcing its position as the country's largest services export.





According to the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Balance of Payments data released under the "Telecommunications, Computer and Information Services" category rose 21% from $3.814 billion in FY25.





The sector finished the fiscal year on a strong footing, with exports reaching $416 million in June, the highest monthly earnings of FY26. The figure was up 22.7% from $339 million in June last year and 11.5% higher than the $373 million recorded in May.





The latest data also showed the sector gathering pace during the final quarter. IT exports rose to $1.212 billion during April-June FY26 from $1.152 billion in the preceding quarter and $1.179 billion in the corresponding quarter of last year, indicating sustained overseas demand for Pakistani digital services.





The SBP data underscores the IT sector's growing importance within Pakistan's external sector. Telecommunications, computer and information services generated almost 46% of the country's total services exports of $10.034 billion in FY26, remaining by far the largest contributor among all services categories. By comparison, other business services earned $2.154 billion, transport services $933 million and travel services $1.115 billion during the year.





The record performance was driven by software, IT-enabled services, business process outsourcing, telecommunications, information services, cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, call centres and a rapidly expanding freelance ecosystem.





Industry experts described the record export earnings as both a watershed moment and a reminder of Pakistan's untapped potential. They said sustained investment in digital skills, AI, infrastructure and the country's growing freelance workforce could transform IT into one of the country's largest and most sustainable export sectors.