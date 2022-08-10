Volodymyr Zelensky asks westerns countries to ban russians

Zelensky says Ukraine “deserves” to begin EU accession negotiations in 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western nations to exclude all Russian tourists, to which the Kremlin has reacted angrily.

Mr Zelensky told The Washington Post that Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”,

He said that such a restriction would be more effective than the present penalties, which prohibit Russian airlines and Kremlin-connected officials.

Russians may still get visas to the EU and the US.

Mr. Zelensky’s appeal may get only limited support since, despite sanctions, Russia has substantial worldwide commercial relationships and Russian visitors are still welcome in vacation locations such as Egypt, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

However, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted on Tuesday: “Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.”

Last month, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told Politico that EU nations should limit the number of visas issued to Russians, with an exception for humanitarian reasons.

On Monday, neighbouring Nordic neighbour Finland agreed to impose restrictions on Russian travellers.

“it’s not right that at the same time as Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe, be tourists”. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told national television YLE.

Estonia and Finland are set to bring up the visa issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers shortly.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, said Mr Zelensky’s plan “can only be seen very unfavourably.”

“Any attempt to isolate Russians or Russia is a process that has no prospects,” he said.

