Edition: English
Edition: English

Ukraine war: Zelensky criticizes Russia’s ‘grimy bomb’ claims

Articles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to reporters after seeing the carnage in Bucha firsthand on April 4.

  • Ukraine has censured unconfirmed cases by Russia that Kyiv could utilize a “grimy bomb” – regular explosives bound with radioactive material.
  • Zelensky accuses Russia of plot to blow up dam

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this implied Russia itself could be setting up an assault of this sort.

Ukraine’s partners additionally excused the cases, with the US saying it “dismissed any affection for Russian heightening”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made the grimy bomb comments in a call with his UK partner Ben Wallace.

He said he was “concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb”.

On Sunday, Mr Shoigu likewise held a whirlwind of calls with safeguard clergymen of the US, France and Turkey, voicing Moscow’s caution. He gave no proof to back up his allegations.

Responding to this, President Zelensky accused Russia of being “the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war”.

He said Russia was compromising the world “with a radiation catastrophe” at the Zaporizhzhia atomic plant which it had caught and furthermore discussed Moscow’s intentions to explode a significant dam in southern Ukraine. The Kremlin denies the charges.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that “the world should react in the toughest possible way”.

Meanwhile, Mr Wallace said he refuted Mr Shoigu’s allegations that “Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine”.

He also cautioned that such claims “should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation”.

Comparative remarks were made by the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, who addressed Mr Shoigu on Sunday, in what was the second such call in days.

And in a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, the UK and the US said their governments “all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory”, stressing that they would continue supporting Ukraine in “the face of President [Vladimir] Putin’s brutal war of aggression”.

Military experts note that the Russian allegations come after a line of weighty Russian military losses and as Ukrainian soldiers proceed with their counter-hostile tasks in the east and south of the country.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a series of tweets that Mr Shoigu “likely sought to slow or suspend Western military aid to Ukraine and possibly weaken the Nato alliance in scare-mongering calls”.

However, the ISW added: “The Kremlin is unlikely to be preparing an imminent false-flag dirty bomb attack. Shoigu’s claims further a longstanding Russian information campaign.”

In different improvements on Sunday:

  • Ukraine’s state energy organization said it had to some degree reestablished power supplies following enormous Russian rocket and robot strikes
  • Russia’s RT state telecaster said it was suspending its senior representative Anton Krasovsky, after he was heard saying in a television program that Ukrainian kids ought to be suffocated or consumed to death
  • Ukraine’s security administration SBU affirmed that Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, previous top of the Engine Sich organization, was captured subsequent to being blamed for unlawfully offering flying motors to Russia

