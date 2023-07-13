Advertisement
Saudi Arabia Commences Umrah Season with Permit Issuance

  • Umrah permits now being issued in Saudi Arabia.
  • Smartphone apps streamline permit process for Saudi citizens and Gulf guests.
  • Electronic Umrah visas introduced for faster entry of international pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia: Following the completion of Hajj, Saudi Arabia has officially commenced the Umrah season. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah permits, starting with residents of the Kingdom and Gulf nations.

Saudi citizens and Gulf state guests can obtain the necessary permits through smartphone applications such as Nasik and Tawaklan. The Nasik app streamlines the Umrah permit process while also providing a health platform to monitor the well-being of visitors.

To facilitate the entry of international pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced electronic Umrah visas, expediting the entry process for pilgrims from different countries.

Travelers can now embark on their Umrah journey with these measures in place.

