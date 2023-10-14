SAPM urges Saudi Arabia for intake of over 1 mln Pakistanis annually for Saudi Vision 2030

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, met with His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, to explore the growing employment opportunities as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Malik requested Saudi Arabia to consider hiring a substantial workforce from Pakistan to contribute to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.

He pointed out that currently, around 5 million Pakistanis travel to Saudi Arabia each year, and this number has the potential to increase significantly.

He emphasized Pakistan’s ability to provide over 1 million individuals with diverse skills to fill the job openings created by Saudi Vision 2030, which involves the diversification and expansion of the Saudi economy.

Malik also mentioned Pakistan’s efforts to prepare a skilled labor force to tap into the potential of its young population, particularly in areas like digitization, services, and tourism.

Advertisement

The Saudi Ambassador expressed support for Malik’s proposal to increase the employment of Pakistani workers.

Malik expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman, for their consistent support on various economic and strategic matters.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on potential job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia during an upcoming meeting to be held in the Kingdom.

This meeting will involve SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik, the Saudi Labor Minister, and other high-ranking officials.