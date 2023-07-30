FM Bilawal arrive in UAE on one-day visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday arrived in United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

The minister was received at the airport by senior UAE officials and the Pakistani ambassador.

FM Bilawal will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed between the two brotherly countries.

The FM will also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of the brother of Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership.