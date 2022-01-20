Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 03:02 pm

The people of Pakistan found it’s new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s Tu Jhoom, Coke Studio has released the second song from season 14, Kana Yaari. This song features Eva B, Kaifi Khalil, and Abdul Wahab Bugti.

Read more: Tu Jhoom Lyrics – Naseebo Lal Abida Parveen | Coke Studio 14

In a beautifully crafted track, singer-songwriter Kaifi Khalil sings about betrayal; a song about relationships that just didn’t last. This is the Coke Studio song we all expected to hear, with futuristic sounds and cultural sensitivity. Kana Yaari features Kaifi, Balochi folk vocalist Abdul Wahab Bugti. Along with the captivating Eva B, who always gets the job done and anchors Kaifi’s approach.

Kana Yaari’s cast of personalities highlights an intriguing aspect of Coke Studio: it’s a place where opposites collide. It becomes a cooperative effort to create a world for them. The song’s somber message is shifted by video director Jamal Rahman. Who complements it with a hopeful ending with the last chord.

The artists move around an internal environment in his video, deconstructing brilliantly colored walls as though removing their own unseen barriers. The song is about betrayal, but it has a happy vibe to it.

Read more: Spotify, Coke Studio partner to promote Pakistan music

Xulfi and Associate Music Producers and Arrangers Abdullah Siddiqui, Arsalan Hasan, and Sherry Khattak didn’t put a break there. Kana Yaari is turned into a Balochi-dancehall blend. That can pulse out any automobile window on a sunny day, thanks to the global, rearview-rattling beats.

While fans have praised Coke Studio 14’s second tune, they missed the song translations. However, the subtitles are now added to the YouTube video.

Read More

1 day ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
2 days ago
Entertainment Industry overjoyed on passing of the royalities act; thanks Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Over the last year or two, Pakistani celebrities have banded together to...
2 days ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
4 days ago
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
5 days ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...
5 days ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Elena Serova
41 seconds ago
Russia’s only female cosmonaut to travel to space in September

MOSCOW - Russia's sole active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, is due to...
14 mins ago
Affidavit case: Islamabad High Court indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief...
17 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan praises mother for keeping herself fit at 68

Seemingly the Roshans have sheer dedication towards fitness and self-care, as Hrithik...
Virat Kohli
20 mins ago
Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India’s top away ODI run-scorer

Virat Kohli became India's leading run-scorer in away one-day internationals as he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600