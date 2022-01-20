The people of Pakistan found it’s new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s Tu Jhoom, Coke Studio has released the second song from season 14, Kana Yaari. This song features Eva B, Kaifi Khalil, and Abdul Wahab Bugti.

Read more: Tu Jhoom Lyrics – Naseebo Lal Abida Parveen | Coke Studio 14

In a beautifully crafted track, singer-songwriter Kaifi Khalil sings about betrayal; a song about relationships that just didn’t last. This is the Coke Studio song we all expected to hear, with futuristic sounds and cultural sensitivity. Kana Yaari features Kaifi, Balochi folk vocalist Abdul Wahab Bugti. Along with the captivating Eva B, who always gets the job done and anchors Kaifi’s approach.

Kana Yaari’s cast of personalities highlights an intriguing aspect of Coke Studio: it’s a place where opposites collide. It becomes a cooperative effort to create a world for them. The song’s somber message is shifted by video director Jamal Rahman. Who complements it with a hopeful ending with the last chord.

The artists move around an internal environment in his video, deconstructing brilliantly colored walls as though removing their own unseen barriers. The song is about betrayal, but it has a happy vibe to it.

Read more: Spotify, Coke Studio partner to promote Pakistan music

Xulfi and Associate Music Producers and Arrangers Abdullah Siddiqui, Arsalan Hasan, and Sherry Khattak didn’t put a break there. Kana Yaari is turned into a Balochi-dancehall blend. That can pulse out any automobile window on a sunny day, thanks to the global, rearview-rattling beats.

While fans have praised Coke Studio 14’s second tune, they missed the song translations. However, the subtitles are now added to the YouTube video.