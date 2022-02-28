Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Machine Gun Kelly is looking for a gothic venue to marry his Beau Meghan Fox

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Machine Gun Kelly, has revealed that finding a wedding venue that meets his “gothic” concept for his marriage to actress Megan Fox has been quite challenging.
When host James Corden inquired about the time when the musician wants to officially tie the wedding. He said he’s still “trying to find a site” that meets his “artistic” vision, according to a source.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly had a Megan Fox poster in his bedroom
“The setting is difficult,” he noted, adding that the wedding venue should include “red river” and “gothic” aspects.

Kelly proposed to the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star in January at the location where they originally met while filming ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in Puerto Rico.

Read more: Megan Fox says YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly; watch video

Kelly had given his future bride-to-be a ring that was as unique as their love, incorporating both of their birthstones. “I know tradition is one ring,” Kelly noted on Instagram, “but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two.”

“The emerald (her birthstone) and diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together. As two parts of the same soul forming the enigmatic heart that is our love,” he continued.
Kelly has designed a variety of items with Fox in mind, including the stunning ring. As it turns out, one of his fiancée’s most renowned acting performances was also the inspiration for a verse on his hit “emo girl.”
“Many people are unaware that I authored Jennifer Check’s verse from Jennifer’s Body. That was just a little over the top, and it went unnoticed. So, if you listen to the verse, it corresponds to the movie,” he claimed on Corden’s show.

