Camila Cabello recently explained how she kept her emotions in check after her public breakup with Shawn Mendes last year.
“I just stay off the internet. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing,” she said in her latest interview with Cosmopolitan UK.
The Crying in the Club hit-maker revealed that she had to deal with media glare post her split but she managed to maintain her emotions.
“It’s the same way I protect my emotions with everything else,” added the singer.
The Havana crooner also stated that she is not looking for “romantic partnerships at the time,” but “she is open to fantastic friendships.”
Mendes has already taken a hiatus from touring to focus on his mental health.
“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself,” he wrote in his statement.
