Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:40 pm
Tom Holland and Zendaya photographed while holding hands

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not just fan favorites for Spider-Man and MJ. But they are also one of Hollywood’s most popular off-screen couples right now. The couple was recently photographed in New York City while enjoying a date night together. They were photographed holding hands as they left the hotel.

On their date, Tom and Zendaya were both photographed wearing similar hues of black. Zendaya wore a black shirt dress with a black belt and shoes in the images. While Holland is seen in a black turtleneck and grey suit. He has been busy promoting his new picture Uncharted. As they left, the two were also seen wearing black face masks.

While the couple’s romance was originally announced in July of last year, the two have insisted on keeping their personal lives private. Therefore have avoided discussing their relationship in public. “We’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said in a recent interview.

Zendaya recently flew to London to spend time with Holland after the second season of her show Euphoria premiered. In addition, the actress appeared to pay a visit to his family in London. According to reports, the pair was preparing to purchase a luxurious property together and may be ready to move in together shortly.

