FIR of Bajaur attack registered in CTD police station

The FIR of the deadly suicide blast in Bajaur has been registered at CTD Bajaur police station.

The case has been lodged on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Khar Niaz Muhammad.

An unknown assailant has been named in the FIR, while provisions of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and others have been added to it.

Superintendent of Police (SP) CTD Bajaur Amjad Khan stated that the inquiry team formed to investigate the blast visited the site of the incident and collected evidence from the crime scene.

Added that the investigation team has also recorded the statements of the injured along with completion of the Geofencing process at the crime scene