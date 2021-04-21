Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand by a fan without a consent,

Adsense 300×250

Today at the airport Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand by a crazy fan of her without asking her, when the fan came near Arshi didn’t know what was his intention but when he kissed her she becomes shocked because she wasn’t expecting this to happen but IT happened anyway.

Arshi Khan who got fame from the reality show called Bigg Boss, after that show she became quite known in the industry and dozens of people followed her, one of that fan came to the airport to meet her but the meeting took another direction and he kissed her, Arshi was in Black Patiala suit.