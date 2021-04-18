Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for coronavirus

Adsense 300×250

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to recover from coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the pati patni aur wo actress revealed the news of her recovery. She shared her selfie and wrote the caption, “Am negative but super positive about life, ” She used the hashtags ‘No corona’, ‘healthy and wise’ and ‘isolation over.’

Earlier, she had penned down a long post on April 5. She had written, “I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, HL requests you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit – C, Food, and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed the utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behavior,” she added.

Before Bhumi, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had also recovered from the novel Covid-19.