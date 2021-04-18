Adsense 970×250

Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for coronavirus

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 10:24 am
Adsense 300×600
Bhumi Pednekar
Adsense 300×250

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to recover from coronavirus. 

Taking to Instagram, the pati patni aur wo actress revealed the news of her recovery. She shared her selfie and wrote the caption, “Am negative but super positive about life, ” She used the hashtags ‘No corona’, ‘healthy and wise’ and ‘isolation over.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Earlier, she had penned down a long post on April 5. She had written, “I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, HL requests you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit – C, Food, and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed the utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behavior,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Before Bhumi, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had also recovered from the novel Covid-19. 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Alia Ranbir
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Left For Maldives Together

Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left for the Maldives...
Shravan Rathod
3 hours ago
Famous Bollywood Singer On Ventilator Due To COVID-19

Bollywood superhero singer Shravan Rathod has been admitted to a hospital and...
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
9 hours ago
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are just Friends?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are best friends according to them but...
Sugandha Mishra
10 hours ago
I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga at my wedding, Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha Mishra, a female comedian star who recently got engaged to India's...
Priyanka Chopra Ramin Bahrani
14 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra supports Ramin Bahrani after he faces racist comments in US

American film director Ramin Bahrani faced racially charged words in the streets...
Kangana Ranaut twitter
15 hours ago
“Coronavirus is killing humans but healing all else”, Kangana Ranaut

The new wave of coronavirus is becoming more dangerous in India, as...

Recent News

National Assembly Passes Two Bills
9 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
13 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
38 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...
46 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...