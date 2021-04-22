Adsense 970×250

‘Bobby Deol played cupid in my love story with Aishwarya Rai,’reveals Abhishek

Web DeskSenior Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 12:17 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he first met Aishwarya Rai in Switzerland when she was shooting with Bobby Deol for film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

As the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan in a recent interview, revealed that it was Bobby Deol who first introduced him to Aishwarya.

Since the couple did not celebrated their special day together, as Abhishek is currently shooting in Lucknow, they made the most of the moment by chatting on a video call.

Actress Aishwarya shared a screenshot of her video call with Abhishek.

Aaradhya Bachchan can also be seen in the picture. The Guru actress captioned the post with love-struck and heart-shaped emojis.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Jahnvi Kapoor In Goa
2 hours ago
Jahnvi Kapoor Treats Fans With Stunning Sun-kissed Snaps

Bollywood's emerging star Janhvi Kapoor is spending quality time in Goa with...
Ajay Devgn daughter Nysa
2 hours ago
Ajay Devgn Pens A Beautiful Note On Daughter’s 18th birthday

Bollywood's famed actor Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt birthday wish on his...
Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan
3 hours ago
Are Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Going To Part Ways?

Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding...
12 hours ago
Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has quarantined herself after contracting...
13 hours ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
13 hours ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
2 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
40 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
44 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
58 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...