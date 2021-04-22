Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he first met Aishwarya Rai in Switzerland when she was shooting with Bobby Deol for film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

As the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan in a recent interview, revealed that it was Bobby Deol who first introduced him to Aishwarya.

Since the couple did not celebrated their special day together, as Abhishek is currently shooting in Lucknow, they made the most of the moment by chatting on a video call.

Actress Aishwarya shared a screenshot of her video call with Abhishek.

Aaradhya Bachchan can also be seen in the picture. The Guru actress captioned the post with love-struck and heart-shaped emojis.