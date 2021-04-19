“Coronavirus is killing humans but healing all else”, Kangana Ranaut

Adsense 300×250

The new wave of coronavirus is becoming more dangerous in India, as several Bollywood actors fell prey to the virus.

While everyone is facing the negative impacts of the virus, actress Kangana Ranaut has seen a positive side as well.

Taking to Twitter, the Tannu weds Mannu actress claimed that the Covid-19 virus may be killing humans but healing everything else. She also called the virus “manmade”.

“Today humans are traumatized by a self-made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, viruses may be killing humans but healing everything else,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she gave tips on how to care for Earth. “Let’s be gentle to her 1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility to cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you.”