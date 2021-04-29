Adsense 300×250

Bollywood Actor Juhi Chawla has recalled memories of working with Rishi Kapoor in his final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

Juhi Chawla, in a recent interview, revealed that Rishi Kapoor once called her an ‘insecure actor’ for constantly going to the monitor to review her shots.

She told, ‘Chintuji had a unique way of speaking — it almost always sounded like he was shouting at you. He had a tough exterior and the heart of a softie. Once I got used to his ways, and I figured out that this is how he was, I started enjoying that about him.”

The actor continued, “One day, he actually called me an insecure actor because I’d rush to see the monitor after every shot. His shots were fantastic, and I was worried if I was holding up well. In his typical style, he shouted at me and said, ‘That monitor is for the director. Not you… you insecure actor.’ It was so funny… I never questioned why he had such a tough exterior, but over the years, I started enjoying it because it was cute.”