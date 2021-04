Adsense 300×250

Kriti Sanon Bollywood’s gorgeous super star spotted at the airport after coming from her recent shoot ‘’Bhediya’’

She steals the show by her new gorgeous and beautiful look where she was posing in front of cameras and showing her new stylish look to her fans, she started her career From movie ‘Heropanti’ after her first film got released she became the sensation of social media,

Today her new look where her Beige coat was on the show with her white pants and crop top with matching stylish pumps.