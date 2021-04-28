Munna Bhai MBBS Actor Has Been Arrested

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill has been arrested by the police for not following coronavirus SOPs while shooting for the upcoming movie.

Jimmy Shergill has acted in several superhit Bollywood films including ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Dil Hai Tumhara’, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, and ‘Special 26’.

According to Indian media reports, the shooting of the film had been going on for several days at a school in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

Despite the warning, the shooting continued at the school even during the night curfew by the actor and crew. Police raided the venue of the shooting and arrested the actor.

According to media reports, the actor has been arrested and a case has been registered while 35 people, including a national award-winning director, have been nominated in the case.

Police say 150 people during the shoot were not wearing masks at the time of the raid.