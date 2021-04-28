Adsense 970×250

Munna Bhai MBBS Actor Has Been Arrested

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 05:53 pm
Adsense 300×600
Jimmy Shergill arrested
Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill has been arrested by the police for not following coronavirus SOPs while shooting for the upcoming movie.

Jimmy Shergill has acted in several superhit Bollywood films including ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Dil Hai Tumhara’, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, and ‘Special 26’.

According to Indian media reports, the shooting of the film had been going on for several days at a school in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

Despite the warning, the shooting continued at the school even during the night curfew by the actor and crew. Police raided the venue of the shooting and arrested the actor.

According to media reports, the actor has been arrested and a case has been registered while 35 people, including a national award-winning director, have been nominated in the case.

Police say 150 people during the shoot were not wearing masks at the time of the raid.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
3 hours ago
Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from...
Katrina Kaif
4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about wearing double mask

Amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood Actress...
Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video
4 hours ago
Disha Patani drops a BTS video of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe’s song – Seeti Maar

On Monday, Salman Khan and Disha Patani released Radhe’s first song, Seeti...
Irrfan Khan
4 hours ago
‘It’s difficult to figure out a life without him,’ says Irrfan Khan’s wife

The wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, eminent writer Sutapa Sikdar...
Akshay Kumar
5 hours ago
COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators

As India continues to battle against the deadly second wave of the...
Ajay Devgan
5 hours ago
Ajay Devgan donates hefty amount to set up a 20-bed Covid ICU

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan has stepped out to assist the front line...

Recent News

Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens
20 mins ago
Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens

Users of Google lens have been waiting for the translate from image...
today gold rates in dubai
26 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai Per tola, April 28th

Wednesday: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k...
Sri Lanka's Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas In Public
34 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas

Sri Lanka's cabinet approves the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera...
Amna Ilyas Slaps Man
36 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Slaps A Man, Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has slapped a man in her new video...