Priyanka Chopra urges everyone to to stay home amid COVID-19 situation

Web Desk

21st Apr, 2021. 12:30 pm
priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra took to web-based media to share her musings over the COVID-19’s second wave in India. The worldwide star reminded all to follow all conventions and to remain at home in the midst of the ‘grave’ circumstance in India.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has felt free to impart her ideas to Indians in the midst of the COVID 19’s second wave. The Quantico star took to web-based media to impart a note to the idea for all to remain at home amid the spike in COVID 19 cases in India. Priyanka shared that attributable to the ‘grave’ circumstance in the nation because of the spike in COVID 19 cases, the clinical staff is very nearly a breakdown. Further, the star said that she’s been frightened of seeing pictures from various pieces of India.

Sharing her musings in a note, Priyanka asked all to remain at home. Taking to her Twitter handle, Priyanka shared a note that peruses, “The Covid 19 circumstance across India is grave. I’m seeing pictures and stories rolling in from various pieces of the country that are so scary…the circumstance is crazy and our clinical organization is at a limit.” Further, she asked everybody to follow what the specialists have been saying in and out and to remain at home.

Her note further peruses, “If it’s not too much trouble, remain at home. I implore you to remain at home. Do it for yourself, your family, companions, neighbors, local area, and out cutting edge laborers. Each specialist and cutting edge laborer is saying precisely the same thing: Stay home, Ensure everybody you realize remains at home, If you need to venture out, wear a cover, Talk to everyone around you and assist them with understanding the present circumstance… we can’t trifle with this. Get the immunization when it’s your turn. Doing this will help us facilitate the tremendous tension on our clinical framework.” The star supported the clinical local area in India and put out a solid message to encourage everybody to be at home.

