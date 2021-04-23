Tiger Shroff compliments Disha Patani for looking good in Radhe

Adsense 300×250

Tiger Shroff compliments Disha Patani for looking good in Salman Khan’s starter Radhe.

Tiger Shroff praised rumored girlfriend Disha Patani’s success in the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer with Salman Khan on social media. Disha’s appearance was lauded by the Baaghi 3 star, who shared a picture with her.

The internet is ablaze with Disha Patani’s glam avatar. Tiger Shroff, who is rumored to be her boyfriend, has taken note of it and complimented her on her social media account. Tiger and Disha are currently on vacation in the Maldives, and the Baaghi 3 star was swift to compliment her.

Tiger also included a screenshot of Salman from the trailer, praising him for the “blockbuster” film.