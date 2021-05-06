Double Click 970×250

Actress Kriti Sanon misses her time on sets amidst the ongoing pandemic

Bilal BariEditor

06th May, 2021. 04:36 pm
Kriti Sanon

Bollywood’s stunning actress Kriti Sanon is “craving to be on the sets” as the ongoing pandemic wave has forced everyone to stay at homes.

Kriti Sanon has recently opened up about the current COVID situation and says that “the pandemic made her realize how much she misses time on set”.

The actress said, “She is craving to be on a movie set after the pandemic made her realize how passionate she is about her work.”

“The one thing I realized in the past year when we were all at home and not working is that I really crave to be on set,” she said.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also feels that this pandemic gave her an opportunity to reflect on what means the most to her.

While speaking about her passion, she said: “It makes me happy. I love what I do. I get a lot alive in front of the camera and literally forget everything.”

The actress is prepping to begin working for her bilingual film, Adipurush after wrapping up shooting for Bhediya.

