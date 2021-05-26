Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt has been granted the UAE Golden Visa, he shared the news on Wednesday.

Took to his Instagram, the Munna Bhai actor shared the news with his picture with UAE officials.

He said, “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI,” he wrote.

He also thanked FlyDubai’s Hamad Obaidalla for his support.

Dutt is the first Indian mainstream actor to have received the UAE golden visa.

The UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These Golden Visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.