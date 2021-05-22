Double Click 970×250

Friends & Fans Extend Sweet Wishes On Suhana Khan’s 21st birthday

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 11:55 am
Suhana Khan Birthday

The very attractive Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood’s Shahrukh Khan, is celebrating her 21st birthday on May 22.

Her mother, Gauri Khan has shared a sweet note on Suhana Khan’s birthday on Instagram with a beautiful picture of hers.

“Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always,” wrote Gauri.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

To which the young girl replied: “I Love You.”

However, several showbiz stars, fans and social media users have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Suhana. Bhavana Pandey, whose daughter Ananya is close friends with Suhana, dropped heart emojis.

Not so active on social media, but attractive Suhana Khan knows how to style on different occasions and she always turns out to look gorgeous.

Suhana is currently busy with her studies. She is studying at New York University. The diva recently made her debut with The Grey Part of Blue.

The film awarded at the 2019 Miami Independent Film Festival.

