Indian Actress Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 12:08 am
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam, beautiful Indian actress on Friday surprised her fans by revealing that she has tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared a picture from her wedding ceremony.

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” she wrote

She added, “As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Her caption also included a quote by Rumi which read, “In your light, I learn to love.”

