KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan shocking revelation says ‘nobody can feel his pulse’

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his guests from the field of the medical field in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The first competitor to take the hot seat is Sandhya Makhija. She performs a poem for the host, which she dedicates to him.

Sandhya, a contestant, works for the GST department as a State Tax Inspector. She claims to be on the lookout for black money laundering and to assist taxpayers. She asks Big B if he has paid his GST. Big B jokes that he wouldn’t be sitting here if he hadn’t paid his taxes. He also warns her that if she does not pay the GST after winning the money, else one of her colleagues might find her.

She talks about starting work at the age of 20 as Amitabh Bachchan hesitantly asks her age. He praises her accomplishments at the age of 24. Sandhya talks about how she had to drop out of medical school to support her family and siblings.

Big B asks that everyone give all the girls an opportunity to study instead of marrying them off. He calls her an inspiration.

After a question related to the pulse rate, Big B goes to check his own pulse rate. He says, ‘I don’t have any. Later he says, “After I met with an accident, doctors operated my wrist, and since then I can’t feel my pulse on my wrist. Sometimes I joke with others to check my pulse and then they get shocked unable to find it. I find it funny at times.”