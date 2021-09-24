Taapsee Pannu talks about industry complacency in her film ‘Blurr’
Actress Taapsee Pannu was in town for the Blurr production, where she spoke about her production debut and the laid-back attitude on the other side of the camera. Taapsee has a totally different perspective on how things work.
In an interview, she said, “I have a lot more perspective on how certain things work beyond what an actor has to do in front of the camera. Previously, for all my films, I had to focus on my performance and deliver what the director needed from me”
She continued “For this film, the downtime after the shoot and the time before I stepped onto the set was where I was a producer, looking into all that needed my attention. When I was on set for the shoot, I was just an actor like I am on any other set. I had to keep my focus on the character and the scenes.”
Pannu added, “it’s fun to be able to become any character. In fact, I feel it’s dangerous to become complacent in this profession. This liberty to experiment is what this line of work gives you in a big way”.
“You can only grow when you do different things. Today, my aim is to remain a bankable actress for the producers and the audience. At the end of the day, it’s a business where apart from making good films, we also have to be able to make some money.” Taapsee said
