Watch Sara Ali Khan admires gorgeous sunrise as she fell in love with the nature

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses that are very active on social media. The actress frequently shares details about her personal life with her fans and followers.

The actress, Sara Ali Khan is on vacation, and her travel journals are enough to make anyone envious. Sara is now vacationing in Udaipur, the city of lakes. Her Instagram photos from the lovely city have already gone viral.

Today, yet again the actress shared a stunning picture of her looking at the sunrise and we bet it will make your morning even better.

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of herself looking at the sunrise on her Instagram stories. It was a composite of three separate times from the morning that she shared.

The first picture had her watching the sunrise when the sun had not even come up. In the second picture, Sara stood in the same place but the only thing that changed was the position of the sun and the color of the background.

Furthermore, Sara was standing in the same spot as the third photo, which showed a stunning sunrise. The actress is dressed in a white kurta and is seen with her back to the camera.

The gorgeous star recently was in the headlines when she praised her best friend Radhika Madan after watching her film Shiddat starring Sunny Kaushal.

Sara and Radhika had accompanied Jasleen Royal on a trip to Ladakh, and their images had gone viral on social media.