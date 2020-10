On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended on a positive note as KSE 100 closed over the 41,500 marks.

According to the details, the KSE 100 Index gained 579 points or 1.41%, and the trading closed at 41,535.

By the end of the session, almost 398.4 million shares changed hands, with nearly Rs15.08 billion of the total worth.

392 companies’ stocks were traded, out of which 244 gained value, 130 declined and 18 remained constant.