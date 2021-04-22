Adsense 970×250

Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today for, 23rd April

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 04:15 am
Adsense 300×600
Currency Rates in Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (23rd April 2021) updated here on BOL News – Latest currency exchange rates of British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All today’s currency exchange rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan today

Find the today’s updated list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Latest, 23rd April 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 153.20 PKR 154.00 PKR
Euro EUR 184.00 PKR 185.50 PKR
British Pound GBP 211.00 PKR 214.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.70 PKR 42.40 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.70 PKR 41.40 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 120.50 PKR 122.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 117.50 PKR 119.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 112.50 PKR 115.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gold Rate in Kuwait
6 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Price in Kuwait for, 23rd April 2021

KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (23rd, April...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
7 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 23rd April

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 23rd, April 2021 are being sold...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
8 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan for, April 23rd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
8 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On April 23rd

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 day ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rates on, April 22nd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
1 day ago
Today Gold Rate In Qatar On, 22nd April 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 22nd April)...

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry
2 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
27 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
32 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...