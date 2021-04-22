Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today for, 23rd April

Adsense 300×250

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (23rd April 2021) updated here on BOL News – Latest currency exchange rates of British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All today’s currency exchange rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan today

Find the today’s updated list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Latest, 23rd April 2021)