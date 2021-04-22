Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today for, 23rd April

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (23rd April 2021) updated here on BOL News – Latest currency exchange rates of British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All today’s currency exchange rates according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan today
Find the today’s updated list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Latest, 23rd April 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.20 PKR
|154.00 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|184.00 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|211.00 PKR
|214.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.70 PKR
|42.40 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.70 PKR
|41.40 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|120.50 PKR
|122.50 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50 PKR
|119.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50 PKR
|115.00 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR