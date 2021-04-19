Adsense 970×250

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 20th April

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (20th, April 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Find the latest list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 20th, April 2021)

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Uae aed 2,057.65 aed 2,399.39 aed 1,886.16
Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Rates in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

