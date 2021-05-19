Double Click 970×250

Bitcoin to USD: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Dollar, 19th May 2021

19th May, 2021. 10:15 am
Bitcoin to USD

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See the recent BTC to USD currency chart as per Open Market. BTC to USD – Bitcoin is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated Bitcoin Price in the United States (Updated, 19th May 2021)

Convert Bitcoin to US Dollar

XBT USD
1 XBT 39482.20 USD
5 XBT 197411 USD
10 XBT 394822 USD
25 XBT 987055 USD
50 XBT 1974110 USD

Today One BTC is worth  39482.20 USD today & the price decreased compared to yesterday’s rate.

