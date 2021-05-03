How to check rs 7500 prize bond draw list 2021 Online?

Adsense 300×250

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Result of Rs 7,500 prize bond Draw list 2021 announced today, Rawalpindi on 3 May 2021.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 7500 worth Rs.15,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 7500 worth Rs.5,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.93,000/- each.

