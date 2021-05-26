Double Click 728 x 90
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today for, 26th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 06:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Today USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate is given below. Latest dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rates.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Find the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 26th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153.14
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.37

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

