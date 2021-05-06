Double Click 970×250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 7th May 2021

07th May, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

USD to PKR: Check the Updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 7th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 153.45

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

