Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BOL Exclusive: Enhanced sales tax on LNG to jack up CNG prices

Riaz Usman

17th Jun, 2021. 05:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
CNG Prices

KARACHI: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Thursday said the imposition of new and additional taxes on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) would increase the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the range of Rs6 to Rs9/litre.

“The move will result in the closure of hundreds of CNG stations, leaving hundreds of thousands of employees jobless,” Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, central leader of APCNGA, told BOL News on Thursday.

The government had increased sales tax on the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 5 per cent to 17 per cent, he said, adding that the CNG stations in Sindh and Punjab were all using the imported gas.

Paracha said that the government was also considering imposing over 200 per cent gas development surcharge (GDS), which would have an impact on the local gas prices, as well. “There is an Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) hearing on June 22, 2021, and the exact increase would be known [then].”

The impositions of gas development surcharge and increase in other taxes will hurt the gas sector, lay waste to investment worth hundreds of billions in the CNG sector and send a negative message, he said.

The government was providing affordable energy to many sectors with a focus to boost exports but the reduction in import bill was also necessary to reduce the trade gap for which the promotion of CNG was necessary.

“All the sectors were provided relief in the recent budget but the CNG sector was subjected to harsh treatment,” Paracha said.
“[The] CNG sector is paying the highest direct taxes and paying full price for LNG and its closure can hit the LNG project worth billions, as CNG is the only sector buying LNG without any subsidy or discount. The closure of the CNG sector will increase pollution, jack up fares of [the] public transport, increase the oil import bill and [the] budget deficit,” he said.

The petroleum prices are increasing in the international market; therefore, the decision, which can lead to the closure of the sector providing economical and environmentally-friendly fuel, should be reconsidered and the government should propose a subsidy for the CNG consumers, he added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rupee
32 mins ago
Rupee recovers 22 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 22 paisas against the US dollar on Thursday...
Hinopak Motors
2 hours ago
Hinopak Motors posts Rs288.29 million loss

KARACHI: Hinopak Motors Limited (HINO) reported a net loss of Rs288.294 million...
KEPZ Units
3 hours ago
BOL Exclusive – KEPZ units: Custom Intelligence Unearths Rs4.15 billion duty

KARACHI: The Customs directorate of intelligence and investigation (I&I) has unearthed massive...
bank deposits
4 hours ago
Bank deposits hit record high of Rs17.96 trillion in May

KARACHI: The deposits of the banking system have increased to a record...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
6 hours ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
USDT TO PKR
6 hours ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
5 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
Madhuri Dixit
6 mins ago
Madhuri Dixit husband Dr. Shriram Nene calls her ‘absolute perfectionist’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a...
pak vac vaccine
10 mins ago
Govt issues guidelines for usage of home-produced Covid-19 vaccine PakVac

The Ministry of National Health on Thursday positioned a set of procedures...
corona godess
24 mins ago
Corona Virus: ‘goddess corona’ to save India from the virus

While the world is busy looking for cures for the deadly Corona...