Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 04:45 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All dollar rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 8th June 2021).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 155.00 PKR 156.00 PKR
Euro EUR 187.00 PKR 189.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 217.50 PKR 220.50 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 42.00 PKR 42.50 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.10 PKR 41.60 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 126.50 PKR 128.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 118.50 PKR 121.00 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 PKR 16.90 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.00 PKR 117.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
