Foreign exchange reserves rise to $23.586 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country inched up $8 million at $23.586 billion by the week ended June 11, 2021, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $23.578 billion by the week ended June 4, 2021, it added.

Also read: SECP rationalises advertisement requirements for equity funds

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $2 million to $16.417 billion by the week ended June 11, 2021, compared with $16.415 billion a week ago.

Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased $6 million to $7.169 billion by the week ended June 11, 2021, compared with $7.163 billion a week ago.