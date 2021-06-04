Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 5th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (5th June 2021) is being sold for Rs. 95850 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the Main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold prices for different cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 111800