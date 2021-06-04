Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 5th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 04:00 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (5th June 2021) is being sold for Rs. 95850 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the Main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold prices for different cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 111800

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 111800 Rs. 102483 Rs. 97825 Rs. 83850
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 95850 Rs. 87862 Rs. 83869 Rs. 71888
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9585 Rs. 8786 Rs. 8387 Rs. 7189
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 271730 Rs. 249084 Rs. 237764 Rs. 203798
Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Weekly Review: Rupee
19 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Major Relief to Investors
41 mins ago
Major relief for investors: CGT rate on shares to be slashed by 3%

KARACHI: The government has decided to provide a major relief to capital...
1597 new businesses
3 hours ago
SECP registers 1,597 new businesses, more than doubling its May total

For the second month in a row, the Securities and Exchange Commission...
government has paid IPPs
4 hours ago
The government has paid IPPs the first instalment of nearly Rs 89 billion

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, the government has paid IPPs. The...
XRP TO PKR
6 hours ago
XRP TO PKR: Today Ripple Price in Pakistan on, 5th June 2021

Today XRP TO PKR  Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different cryptocurrencies...
USD TO AED
7 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 5th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
17 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
19 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
21 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
23 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...