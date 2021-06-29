Double Click 728 x 90
KMC allocates largest share of budget for health services

29th Jun, 2021. 08:05 pm
KMC

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs25.9 billion for the upcoming financial year with a major focus on improving health services.

The largest expenditure of over Rs5 billion has been allocated for the Department of Medical and Health Services, while the expenditure under District ADP is estimated at Rs5 billion and Rs4.90 billion was shown in the budget details for debit servicing, transfer funds for pension and other miscellaneous expenses.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed approved the budget using powers of the city council under the notification of the Sindh government. No new tax has been imposed in the budget.

Approving the budget, the administrator said that for the next financial year, priority was given to those development schemes which are in the public interest.

Ahmed said that the to facilitate the citizens under the Annual Development Program, 200 schemes started during the last financial year will be expedited and completed next year.

“The KMC budget for the next financial year will be balanced and will lead to the development and improvement of the city,” the administrator hoped.

He said the focus would be on achieving the projected revenue targets during the financial year 2021-22 and keeping non-development expenditure to a minimum while focusing on development works.

“Funds have been allocated to different departments according to their responsibilities, most of which are allocated to the Department of Medical and Health to provide better and quality treatment to the citizens,” Ahmed stressed.

The administrator said that in order to provide recreational facilities, all important places of Karachi including Zoo, Hill Park, Kidney Hill Park, Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim will be improved while a total of 45 KMC parks will be developed. Fire brigade will also be equipped with the necessary equipment.

The largest source of revenue in the KMC budget is the OZT share and grant-in-aid of Rs15.07 billion from Sindh government while the District ADP is expected to collect more than Rs5 billion.

Moreover, a total of Rs2.45 billion has been allocated for development works besides allocation of funds for district ADP.

The estimated collection from the revenue departments of KMC is Rs1.70 billion and the estimated collection from the Municipal Utility Charges Tax department is estimated at Rs1 billion. Outstanding dues amounting to Rs1.85 billion on K Electric and Rs100 million on KPT are shown in the budget.

A total of Rs1.53 billion from World Bank Funded Project Click, Rs184.7 million from culture, sports and recreation; and Rs261.5 million from transport and communication is expected in revenue during the upcoming fiscal year.

