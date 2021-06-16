Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 16th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 05:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given below. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 16th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 155.75
Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
13 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 16th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (16th, June 2021) today 24...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th, June 2021)

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th, June 2021) is being sold...
Rs 200 prize bond list 2021
2 hours ago
Complete Rs 200 Prize bond Draw list 2021 – 15th June 2021

Peshawar: Complete Winner's list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 has...
Sindh presents Rs1.477 trillion deficit budget; no new tax levied
12 hours ago
Sindh presents Rs1.477 trillion deficit budget; no new tax levied

KARACHI: The provincial government on Tuesday presented the Rs1.477 trillion Sindh Budget...
banking transactions
14 hours ago
No WHT on banking transactions: Tax authorities to incur loss of Rs28 billion

KARACHI: The elimination of withholding tax on certain banking transactions would cost...
Rupee remains stable against dollar
14 hours ago
Rupee remains stable against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Tuesday, as...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
13 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 16th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (16th, June 2021) today 24...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th, June 2021)

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th, June 2021) is being sold...
Rs 200 prize bond list 2021
2 hours ago
Complete Rs 200 Prize bond Draw list 2021 – 15th June 2021

Peshawar: Complete Winner's list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 has...
Opposition Has Not Even Bothered To Read Budget Documents: Fawad Chaudhry
5 hours ago
NCOC to consider reopening cinemas: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that cinemas will soon...