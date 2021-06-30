Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Monthly Update Outlook Report on National Economy Released

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 11:47 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Monthly Update Outlook Report on National Economy Released

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has released a monthly updated outlook report on the country’s economy, which said that economic recovery and acceleration in activities are continuing.

According to the report of the Ministry of Finance, industrial and agricultural production has improved while tax revenue and remittances have increased. In July-April, remittances increased by 29% to $26.7 billion. Domestic exports rose 10.3 per cent to  $23.1 billion, while imports rose 17.9 per cent to $47.3 billion.

‘Current account balance once again recorded a surplus of 20 200 million, current account balance recorded 0.1% of GDP, portfolio investment reached  $1.75 billion with a positive trend, foreign direct investment increased by 107% to $3.92 billion while total Foreign exchange reserves reached $22.96 billion by the end of May.

The report said that SBP’s reserves stood at  $15.79 billion and commercial banks’ reserves at $7.17 billion. The exchange rate reached Rs 158.53 per dollar. Tax revenue rose 17.5 per cent to Rs 4,170 billion. In the first 10 months, non-tax revenue declined by 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,216 billion.

The Ministry of Finance said that in the first 10 months, Rs. The annual rate of inflation rose to 8.8 per cent in July-May.

The monthly update Outlook report further said that the growth rate of major industries reached 68.1% in April, 12.8% in July-April, and the stock exchange index crossed 47,901 points.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SAR TO INR
1 hour ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 30th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.83 (Last updated...
AED TO INR
1 hour ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 30th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.24 INR....
USD TO INR
1 hour ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 30th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.37 (Last updated on 30th...
USD TO GBP
2 hours ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 30th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Dollar to KWD
2 hours ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 30th June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to QAR
2 hours ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 30th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Twitter fixes issue that disabled ‘latest tweets’ timeline
7 mins ago
Twitter fixes issue that disabled ‘latest tweets’ timeline

Some users believed Twitter had disabled the ability to switch between an...
Israel Enters Gulf, Opens Its First Embassy In UAE
9 mins ago
Israel Enters Gulf, Opens Its First Embassy In UAE

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has open the first embassy of Israel...
Foreign Minister Terms India's Allegation of Drone Strike on Pakistan Baseless
11 mins ago
Foreign Minister Terms India’s Allegation of Drone Strike on Pakistan Baseless

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed India's allegation of a drone...
car collision
19 mins ago
bullets fired after car collision in gulistan-e-jauhar 

Karachi: Shots were fired during a bitter altercation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar as a...