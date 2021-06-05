Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The government has paid IPPs the first instalment of nearly Rs 89 billion

Muazzam Ahmed

05th Jun, 2021. 02:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
government has paid IPPs

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, the government has paid IPPs. The Finance Division has announced that 20 IPPs have been paid Rs89.2 billion as the first instalment of the payment.

The State Bank of Pakistan, Power Division, and other related departments finalized the payment to the power producers.

Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, said in a Twitter post that the first payment transaction, a 40% payment to 20 IPPs worth Rs 89.2 billion sanctioned by the government, had been completed in coordination with SBP and the Power Division.

He further said that that the government has paid IPPs and the move demonstrates the government’s willingness to permanently resolve the long-standing issue. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had already approved the payment of the first instalment of Rs 89 billion to 35 out of a total of 47 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in May.

The ECC, which gathered in Islamabad on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, cleared Rs89 billion for 35 IPPs, while payment to the remaining 12 IPPs may be delayed due to NAB investigations.

In consultation with Ehsaas and the Finance Division, it had also approved subsidies for electricity consumers during phase I.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Weekly Review: Rupee
20 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Major Relief to Investors
42 mins ago
Major relief for investors: CGT rate on shares to be slashed by 3%

KARACHI: The government has decided to provide a major relief to capital...
1597 new businesses
3 hours ago
SECP registers 1,597 new businesses, more than doubling its May total

For the second month in a row, the Securities and Exchange Commission...
XRP TO PKR
6 hours ago
XRP TO PKR: Today Ripple Price in Pakistan on, 5th June 2021

Today XRP TO PKR  Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different cryptocurrencies...
USD TO AED
7 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 5th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
7 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 5th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
18 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
20 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
22 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
24 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...