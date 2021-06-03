Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has on Thursday announced to suspend salaries of those government employees who will fail to get vaccinated From July.

While chairing the meeting of the Sindh Corona Task Force, Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to stop the salaries of government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting also reviewed the coronavirus situation and the overall statistics of vaccination in the province.

CM Murad said salaries of unvaccinated Sindh government employees should not be released if they did not get the coronavirus vaccination and issued directives to the finance ministry in this regard.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 1,550,553 people have been vaccinated in the province so far, while 1,121,000 people have received the first dose and 429,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Moreover, more than 79.53 million people have been vaccinated across the country so far. The national coronavirus monitoring body has set a target of vaccinating 70 million people in the country this year.

Pakistan Coronavirus Situation

Pakistan has reported 92 more deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of deaths to 21,022.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the total cases have seen a minor rise over the past 24 hours as many as 2,028 new cases of the COVID-19 identified. The overall country’s caseload reaches 926,695.

Moreover, around 51,523 samples were tested, out of which 2,028 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of germs was recorded at 3.93%, the NCOC said.

3,889 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 852,574.

However, those who are in critical care are almost around 3,630.

So far, Punjab has reported a total of 340,989 cases, Sindh 320,488, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.