Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record $3.9 billion in 2020

Web DeskWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 08:04 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record $3.9 billion in 2020

KARACHI – The UAE retail e-commerce market reached a record $3.9 billion in 2020, a 53 per cent year-over-year increase driven by the Covid-19-led digital shift, while e-commerce accounted for 8 per cent share of the retail market during the same year, according to an analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The study projected the value of the market to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $8 billion by 2025, a growth trend supported by several key factors, such as high-income potential, high Internet penetration rate (99 per cent), developed transport logistics network, modern digital payment systems, growing tech-savvy youth population, and strong government support.

The UAE has the highest Smartphone penetration rate in the Mena region, which influenced the growth of mobile-commerce (or m-commerce) from 29 per cent in 2015 to 42 per cent in 2020. Moreover, in 2020, UAE retail m-commerce retail market value reached $1.6 billion, 56 per cent higher than the previous year. The retail m-commerce market of UAE is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2025, and grow with a CAGR of 18.9 per cent between 2020 and 2025, the Emirates News Agency, WAM reported.

The UAE, and Dubai in particular, remain hubs for e-commerce growth in the Mena region. Changing consumer habits during Covid-19 has accelerated the growth of digital shopping. According to data from the UAE National Economic Register, the UAE e-commerce sector issued the highest number of licenses of 196 in May 2020.

Despite some growth opportunities, there are some challenges in the e-commerce market, such as cash on delivery. However, during the pandemic the share of this payment method was significantly reduced, due to hygienic measures and development of contactless payments.

Moreover, some online retailers faced financial pressure due to high costs. Apart from picking, packing and delivery cost, one of the biggest costs is high returns of products. Experts have found that people return 15 per cent to 40 per cent of what they buy online, compared to 5 per cent to 10 per cent for in-store shopping. However, with the improvements of online product details, customer support and visualisation, the product returns are expected to go down.

According to Euromonitor data, in 2020 apparel and footwear e-commerce categories had the highest share of 33 per cent ($1.3 billion) in the UAE retail e-commerce market. Despite some lockdown measures, the online share of this category slightly increased in 2020, due to the growing demand for comfortable style clothing, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies.

The next biggest category in UAE retail e-commerce was consumer electronics with a share of 31 per cent ($1.2 billion). In this category, the demand was high especially for laptops, personal computers and tablets, due to remote working and online education. Food and drink were the third largest category (11 per cent or $400 million) in the UAE retail e-commerce market in 2020.

Many big retailers developed and enhanced mobile apps to increase online sales and to improve customer’s access to the products. According to the latest data of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of UAE, there are in total 52 purchasing apps in the UAE that specialise in food, beverage and pharmaceutical products.

According to Euromonitor, during the Covid-19 pandemic (2019-2020), the retail e-commerce of Food and Drink, and Consumer Electronics products had triple-digit growth rates. Other product groups which had more than 50 per cent growth rates include beauty and personal care, pet care, apparel and footwear.

It is expected that the highest growing product in the UAE e-commerce market will be personal accessories and eyewear with a CAGR of 20 per cent from 2020 to 2025, followed by media products, pet care and home care products.

E-commerce trends expected to gain momentum with consumers include quicker, safer, more intuitive and personalised experiences, voice-activated shopping, contextual and social commerce, virtual instant reordering, and product subscriptions combined with conveniences, such as same-day delivery and competitive pricing will draw more consumers to choose e-commerce over traditional face-to-face channels.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
5 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
4 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
12 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
40 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
49 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...