Concern voiced over stuck up medical equipment consignments at ports

10th Jul, 2021. 06:06 pm
KARACHI: The Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) has expressed concern over the delay in issuing relevant Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) to affect tax relief on the import of medical devices and equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19, a statement said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the association said several import consignments were stuck at Customs due to non-issuance of SROs, delaying delivery of these goods at hospitals.

The association feared a surge in the prices of these medical goods and devices if the consignments were not promptly cleared, which was dependent on the issuance of the regulatory orders describing the tax relief.

“In the recent budget, it was decided to continue the practice of exemption for medical devices related to the treatment of coronavirus disease, but the government could not issue SROs even after the lapse of three weeks, which will create a dangerous situation for the coronavirus patients,” the statement said.

The spokesman said the medical devices related to the coronavirus were exempted from sales and income tax last year, but the exemption expired recently.

“Institutions and doctors in the medical field are deeply concerned about this issue, as millions of lives are in danger because the fourth wave of Covid has already begun in Pakistan,” it added.

