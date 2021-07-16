Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer condemns Cryptocurrency

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 10:38 pm
Jackson Palmer

Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of Dogecoin, has criticized the cryptocurrency sector, calling it ‘inherently right-wing’, ‘hyper-capitalistic’ technology.

He slammed Bitcoin in a series of tweets. The Dogecoin co-founder wrote, “After years of studying it, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight, and artificially enforced scarcity”.

He says that the Bitcoin industry profits from a network of unethical business relationships “new money from the financially desperate and naive”.

Palmer responded by saying that the cryptocurrency sector is dominated by a powerful cartel of wealthy individuals who, over time, have evolved to include many of the same institutions as the centralized banking system they were supposed to supplant.

“Cryptocurrency is like taking the worst parts of today’s capitalist system (eg. corruption, fraud, inequality) and using software to technically limit the use of interventions (eg. audits, regulation, taxation) which serve as protections or safety nets for the average person,” the co-creator of Dogecoin stated.

Palmer, the co-founder of Dogecoin, also stated that he would never return to the cryptocurrency market. Palmer said, “I am often asked if I will “return to cryptocurrency” or begin regularly sharing my thoughts on the topic again. My answer is a wholehearted ‘no'”.

 

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

Bank of America
52 mins ago
Bank of America jumped into the Bitcoin trend

Bitcoin futures trading is now available for a limited set of Bank...
Jackson Palmer
1 hour ago
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer condemns Cryptocurrency

Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of Dogecoin, has criticized the cryptocurrency sector, calling...
State Bank of Pakistan
3 hours ago
Pakistan’s foreign investment jumps 122.4% in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total inflows of foreign investment registered a significant increase of...
Pakistan Stock Exchange
3 hours ago
Stocks gain 206 points ahead of earnings results

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the week on a bullish...
Banknotes coronavirus
3 hours ago
Pakistan’s economy gains momentum in 2020/21: SBP

KARACHI: The Pakistan economy has made an encouraging recovery during the last...
4 hours ago
Sensitive Price Indicator inflation slightly up 0.41%

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation witnessed a slight increase of...