Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 7th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 04:00 am
gold rate in pakistan

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on 7th July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93621 per 10 grams, and gold price in Pakistan Today is Rs. 109200 per tola.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate in Pakistan per tola. Gold price in Pakistan today 2021 for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc are same.

Gold rate in Karachi today is Rs. 109200

Gold Rates in Pakistan 24 k per tola, 22 k per tola, 21 k per tola, and 18 k per tola are given on the table below:

BOL News provides you with the gold rate today in Karachi per ounce, gram, tola and 10 grams in Pakistan. BOL provides you with timely and accurate gold price in Pakistan, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia.
Last Updated: 07 Jul 2021 (Source: Karachi Saraf)
