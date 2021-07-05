Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Nestle sells stake in Pakistan for 34.2 million Swiss francs

Web DeskWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 05:27 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Nestle sells stake in Pakistan for 34.2 million Swiss francs

KARACHI: The Société des Produits Nestlé S A (SPN) have acquired 26.778 million shares, constituting 59.05 per cent shareholding of Nestlé Pakistan Limited for 34.201 million CHF (Swiss franc) through share purchase transaction. These shares were owned by Nestlé S A, the parent company of SPN, a bourse filing said on Monday.

“[The] board of directors of the Nestlé Pakistan Limited do not have any interest in this transaction and consider that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable as far as its shareholders are concerned,” it added.

Nestlé Pakistan recorded a revenue of Rs32.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 8.2 per cent compared with the same period of the last year.

The growth was driven by volume increase and pricing management and benefitted from the improvement in the macroeconomic situation of the country.

Other notable shareholders of Nestle Pakistan included IGI Investments Pvt Ltd having 9.75 per cent shares and Packages Limited holding 8.05 per cent stake in the company.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas
3 mins ago
Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000...
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops
43 mins ago
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops

HYDERABAD: The office-bearers of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) have demanded the...
Rupee dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee weakens 31 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 31 paisas against the dollar on Monday, owing...
FBR
1 hour ago
FBR issues tax recovery procedures from cooperative housing societies

KARACHI: The authorities on Monday issued a taxation procedure for the transaction...
SNGPL’s profit
2 hours ago
SNGPL’s profits rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk
2 hours ago
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk

KARACHI: The Shariah Board of the Meezan Bank has approved the structure...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas
3 mins ago
Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000...
Priyanka
11 mins ago
How Much Does Priyanka Chopra Charge For An Advertising Post On Instagram?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra charges millions for posting a post on the...
Britney Spears
15 mins ago
Elon Musk expresses support for Britney Spears through a tweet

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently came out to expressed his support for...
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops
43 mins ago
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops

HYDERABAD: The office-bearers of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) have demanded the...